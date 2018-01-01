Chrissy Teigen avoided second bout with postpartum depression by eating placenta

Chrissy Teigen is convinced she avoided postpartum depression after giving birth for the second time by eating her placenta.

The model and TV presenter and her husband John Legend welcomed baby number two, son Miles, back in May (18), and after suffering from the bleak condition following the birth of daughter Luna in 2016, the 32 year old feared she'd struggle again, but this time around she used a new method to keep her spirits up.

During a chat with Rita Braver on upcoming TV special Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning, Chrissy revealed she ate her placenta, which nourishes a baby in the womb and is discarded during labour, following Miles' birth.

"I don’t think I can have you eating your placenta on primetime," Braver quipped to Teigen after the revelation.

The model was surprised by the response, revealing new mums in Los Angeles eat their placentas all the time.

"Really? That’s not a normal thing? I’m in L.A. (where) it’s very normal," Chrissy said. "They grill it here. You can try some of mine after."

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Teigen previously revealed she took antidepressant pills to overcome postpartum depression following Luna's birth and told Braver she still has no regrets about going public with her struggles.

“I think they (fans) deserved to know,” she said. “I don’t know, is that so weird?”

The gorgeous star also confessed to no longer caring about how her body looks post-babies.

"I really prefer being happy and getting to eat things that I love, still wanting to be healthy," Chrissy, who is gearing up to release the follow-up to her first cookbook, Cravings, revealed, "but I just don’t care about looking good in a swimsuit anymore."