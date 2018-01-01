Lady Gaga desperate to record a duet with Stevie Wonder

Lady Gaga still has big dreams to record a duet with Stevie Wonder and a new version of Dinah Washington standard What a Difference a Day Makes.

The Poker Face star opened up her Los Angeles home to Vogue cameras for the magazine's 73 Questions online segment, and revealed all about her future music plans in the new fast-paced question and answer session.

Gaga told the publication she would love to collaborate with old pals Tony Bennett and Elton John more, while soul legend Stevie is at the top of her studio session wish list.

She also revealed her go-to karaoke song would be Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's The Prayer, and she has dreams to put her take on Washington's 1934 song, which was originally written in Spanish.

The singer also cooed about her A Star Is Born castmate and director Bradley Cooper, calling him "an incredible actor, incredible director and absolutely incredible friend all the way around", and adding, "I'm so excited for people to see his talent."

Among the other revelations during the fast-paced, nine-minute chat, Gaga revealed she's glad her 20s are behind her, the strangest rumour she has ever heard about herself was that she had "a penis", she owns one of Michael Jackson's Thriller jackets, she unwinds while watching horror movies or listening to jazz, and she would love to play Cleopatra on the big screen.

The singer also recapped her Super Bowl performance in 2017, revealing it was "milestone" that "really marked... the first 10 years of my career", and raved about growing up in New York City, stating she loved turning 21 in the Big Apple.