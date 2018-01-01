Kyra Sedgwick to make her feature directorial debut

Actress Kyra Sedgwick is set to make her feature directorial debut on Frozen screenwriter Jennifer Lee's new movie The Way Between.

Lee will pen the script for the supernatural love story, about a man who reconnects with his dead girlfriend by bending the laws of reality, and Sedgwick will begin casting the movie in the near future.

"From the moment I read The Way Between, I was captivated by this deeply romantic and universal story of love, sacrifice, empathy and finding your way," the actress tells Deadline.

"I couldn't be more excited to hand the reins of this deeply personal story over to Kyra," Lee adds. "Her enthusiasm, her vision and connection with the story is exactly what's needed. With Kyra and (producer) Tucker Tooley, this film is in extraordinary hands."

Kyra made her directorial debut on 2017 TV movie Story of a Girl, and that project left her hungry to step back behind the camera as soon as possible.

"It was like a revelation of amazingness," she told WENN. "That's all I wanna do. I'm desperate to find something else. It was the greatest thing ever. It was one of the most creatively fulfilling things I've ever done in my life. I'm completely smitten. I'm madly in love with directing.

"That was an unbelievable thing, at 51, to direct your first movie. I always said I would never, never direct. I always wanted to get it made as a producer, and a situation presented itself where I could actually do it."

Kyra cast her daughter Sosie and husband Kevin Bacon in the film, but it's not yet clear if they will be making appearances in the new movie.