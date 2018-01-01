Olivia Munn praises fired co-star's sex victim for coming forward

Olivia Munn has heaped praise on the victim at the centre of The Predator casting controversy for coming forward and revealing her identity.

The actress shared a small scene in the new film with Steven Wilder Striegel before learning that he had served time behind bars for trying to coax a 14-year-old relative into a sexual relationship over the Internet back in 2010.

He served six months in jail after pleading guilty to felony charges of risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Upon discovering the awful truth about her co-star's past, Munn brought the information to Twentieth Century Fox studio bosses' attention and they agreed to cut his scene from the finished film, which also stars Sterling K. Brown and Boyd Holbrook.

The controversy went public last week (ends07Sep18) and now the Jane Doe in the case has come forward to thank Olivia for speaking up.

"I am eternally grateful for Olivia Munn's action," a lengthy statement from the woman reads. "She spoke up for me. She took a stance for me. In turn she stood for all who have suffered like I have. To be acknowledged by a stranger, on a public platform about this issue is incredibly empowering.

"The positive feedback from social media towards Olivia Munn is uplifting and feels incredibly supportive for me personally."

"I have no shame for what was done to me," the statement continues. "I am not the one who needs to carry that shame. My name is Paige Carnes, former Jane Doe. I hope anyone who has suffered like I have regains their voice and their humanity."

After hearing Carnes' statement on U.S. chat show The Talk on Thursday (13Sep18), Olivia grew emotional and praised her for her strength.

"I'm just blown away, honestly..." she said. "For Paige to speak out today, for her to have that courage and give such an eloquent statement, and with so much strength and power, that won't just cause ripples, it'll be waves that will last for so long."