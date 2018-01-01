Jon Hamm: 'I'd play Batman if there was a good script'

Jon Hamm would be interested in playing Batman if the script was right.

Ben Affleck most recently portrayed the Caped Crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, but rumours he will not return in a stand-alone film, titled The Batman, are swirling - and that may thrill some fans, who have been lighting the bat signal for Hamm for years.

The Mad Men star previously stated he was not interested in a superhero movie role, but it appears he has changed his mind - and now he's waiting for a good script, and the interest of movie executives.

"I've heard rumours about that (Batman film) since... season one of Mad Men," he said in a recent interview with In Depth host Graham Bensinger. "I've never had a conversation with anybody about it. Literally. And I've sat in the rooms with all these guys. Never been offered anything. I think the internet wants what it wants. Can't control the internet."

Hamm has always been a huge comic book fan since he was a kid and he thoroughly enjoyed Marvel blockbuster Black Panther earlier this year, insisting the story was done right.

"I'm pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them (comic book superhero movies)," he added. "I like the genre, and I like them when they're done well. There's a lot of interesting things out there, but it depends on the story, you know? It all comes down to the story."

If Jon does get the opportunity to play Batman, he knows he will have to get in shape for the role.

"I'd probably fit the suit," he said, "(but) I'd have to work out a lot, which I don't love."