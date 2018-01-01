Cynthia Nixon thanks supporters after losing bid for New York Governor

Cynthia Nixon has thanked her fans for their support after losing her bid to become New York Governor to Andrew Cuomo on Thursday (13Sep18).

The Sex and the City star, who announced her intention to become the Governor of New York nearly six months ago, lost out to incumbent Cuomo - a strong favourite after residing as Governor since 2011 - at the Democratic Primary on Thursday.

Nixon took to Twitter following the result to share words of encouragement and thanks with her supporters, insisting the news hadn't dampened her desire to implement positive change.

"While the result tonight wasn’t what we had hoped for, I’m not discouraged. I’m inspired. I hope you are too. We have fundamentally changed the political landscape in this state," the 52-year-old began in a thread of tweets.

"This is more than just a campaign - this is a movement. The movement we’re building isn’t just about one candidate, or one election. It’s about offering a vision of the way things COULD work, if only we have the leadership and the political courage to make it a reality."

The actress concluded the thread by praising her fans for "believing and fighting" and promised to continue to work towards bringing the "issues of racial and economic justice" to the "forefront" of politics in the city.

"We started something here in New York, and it doesn’t end today," she added. "This is just the beginning. And I know that together, we will win this fight."

Nixon's loss comes after a number of stars threw their support behind the actress, with Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, Cardi B, Rosie O'Donnell and Nixon's Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis among those backing her running.

However, a number of Hollywood figures had also voiced their concerns over Nixon's suitability for leadership. Before changing her mind, Schumer told her Instagram followers Nixon wouldn't "know what the heck to do" in office, while Nicki Minaj urged her followers to vote Cuomo if they wanted "justice".