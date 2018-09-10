Terry Crews posts apology note from agent at the centre of groping drama

Terry Crews has posted the apology letter he received from the Hollywood agent he accused of groping him.

The Expendables star alleged Adam Venit touched him inappropriately at a party in 2016 last October (17), and he has since been publicly vocal about the trauma the incident caused.

Venit apologised to Terry earlier this year (18), and now Crews has posted the letter to his Twitter account, revealing he accepted the agent's apology following his recent resignation from William Morris Endeavor, which ended Crews' legal spat with the firm.

"Accepted WITH HIS RESIGNATION: September 10th, 2018 #Accountability," the actor wrote.

In the letter, Venit takes responsibility for his actions and asks Crews for his forgiveness.

"The intent of this letter is to start a dialogue in service of taking responsibility for the emotional challenge that this experience has caused you and your family," the letter reads. "I have dedicated myself to spiritual self-discovery in an effort to be the best person I can be for the rest of my life, and hopefully make difference to me, my family and everyone I know..."

"I know that you didn't ask for any of this," Venit continues. "Again, I take full responsibility for us being here now, together in this situation. I am sorry for all of it... I have no right to expect your forgiveness, but I am asking for it nonetheless."

And Venit even suggests he and Terry could one day work together.

"I even hope that someday we can come together and go forward with compassion and understanding and be an amazing force for positivity and change in our culture," he adds.