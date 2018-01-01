Kerry Washington dishes out parenting advice to famous friends

Kerry Washington dishes out parenting advice to her famous friends, including new mum Eva Longoria.

The Scandal star, who shares four-year-old daughter Isabelle and 23-month-old son Caleb with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, opened up about how she "pays it forward" after being given helpful tips while pregnant.

"I had women that were really helpful to me when I was pregnant. And as a working mom, I do try to pay that forward with a lot of my actress girlfriends, because it's tricky!" she explained to Entertainment Tonight on Friday (14Sep18).

"There's no guide book on how to be a working mom, particularly in our industry," she added.

Eva welcomed her first child, son Santiago, back in June, and Kerry praised the Desperate Housewives star for being "such a good mom".

"I really do try to have those conversations openly and honestly as possible, especially with my soul sister, with Eva," she continued. "So we talk a lot about it."

The 43-year-old has been so impressed by Kerry's advice that she recently said her friend was "basically my doula."

Meanwhile, Kerry is due to return to Broadway after almost 10 years, in the gripping drama American Son, and she couldn't be more excited to return to the stage.

"I did Race on Broadway right before Scandal, and now I'm coming back kind of to close this chapter of my life. I think I am different in a lot of ways, and also in a lot of ways it's just a homecoming," Kerry explained. "I'm a New York girl, I love the theatre, this is where I learned how to be an actor... so I'm just grateful to be back."

American Son opens on Broadway on 4 November.