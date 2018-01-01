The Predator tops North American box office after sex offender scandal

The Predator has clawed its way to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend (14-16Sep18).

The film, which stars Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, and Sterling K. Brown, hauled in $24 million (GBP18.4 million) to take the number one spot, while it has added $30.7 million (GBP23.5 million) overseas, bringing its international weekend total to $54.7 million (GBP41.9 million).

The film's release was cloaked with controversy after Munn publicly revealed director Shane Black had cast his friend, Steven Wilder Striegel, in the movie. She discovered the actor had served time behind bars for trying to coax a 14-year-old relative into a sexual relationship back in 2010.

Olivia brought the information to Twentieth Century Fox studio bosses' attention and they agreed to cut his small scene with the actress from the finished film. She also warned castmates about an expose which was about to be published by the Los Angeles Times.

Black has since apologised for the ill-advised casting, explaining he didn't know how serious his friend's past crime was.

"If I caused pain, it's on me," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's my fault. I made a decision, which was a very bad... I was as shocked to discover what's going on at reading these horrible things in the paper... I felt like I had let people down and caused pain to the cast and that is not acceptable."

Meanwhile, horror movie The Nun drops to two on the new box office list with $18 million (GBP13.7 million), and Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively's quirky thriller A Simple Favor debuts at three with $16 million (GBP12.2 million).

White Boy Rick and Crazy Rich Asians round out the top five.