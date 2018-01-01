Green Book takes home People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival

Peter Farrelly's Green Book has won the Grolsch People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film centres on African-American pianist Don Shirley, who is portrayed by Mahershala Ali, and his Italian-American driver Tony Lip, who is played by Viggo Mortensen, as they tour American South during the Civil Rights era in the 1950s.

The movie, which will be released on 21 November (18), faced stiff competition from Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born, which also stars Lady Gaga, and was at the centre of voting drama after it was reported her fans allegedly tried to vote for the movie repeatedly online.

"Once we receive an online vote we take many steps to ensure the submissions are legit - including checking the origin of the votes and if they are coming from ticket holders," a message on the festival's Twitter page read. "Don't worry, we got this."

After winning the prestigious accolade on Sunday (16Sep18), the film, which received three standing ovations following its world premiere on Tuesday (11Sep18) at the Elgin Theatre screening, may be on the road for Oscar's glory next year. Last year's winner, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, was nominated for Best Picture and won two acting awards for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.

Meanwhile Alfonso Cuaron's Netflix film Roma was the second runner, while Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk was named first runner-up.

Other films feted at the festival include Cities Of Last Things, which took home the Toronto Platform Prize, and The Fireflies Are Gone, which received the Canadian Feature Film accolade.