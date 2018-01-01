NEWS Tom Arnold and producer Mark Burnett involved in altercation at Emmys party Newsdesk Share with :







Tom Arnold and producer Mark Burnett reportedly got involved in a physical altercation at a pre-Emmys party on Sunday night (16Sep18).



The Trues Lies actor and the chairman of MGM Television reportedly arrived at the Evening Before Emmys party in Los Angeles at the same time on Sunday night and a scuffle ensued as they walked in.



Sources told Variety.com it wasn't clear who made the first move, but Arnold claimed on Twitter that Burnett "choked" him, while Burnett's wife Roma Downey alleged they were ambushed.



"Mark Burnett just went apes**t and choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt and missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD," Arnold tweeted.



Touched by an Angel actress Roma subsequently shared a picture of a bruise on the back of her hand, and claimed she got it in the fight.



"Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop," she wrote.



Arnold shared her tweet and added, "Bulls**t. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report and suing you for defamation."



The actor's lawyer Marty Singer confirmed the incident to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that Burnett "attacked" his client.



Eyewitnesses included How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan, who wrote on Twitter, "Walked n2 (into) party behind Tom Arnold and saw him and Mark Burnett get into a fight!Thought it was a joke until security jumped in! #WhyIstayhome... (Survivor host) Jeff Probst tried to break it up…CRAZY!!!"



According to Variety, the scuffle was broken up by security and they were both allowed into the party after they had settled down.



Tensions have been rising between the pair over Arnold's new Viceland show The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, which premieres in the U.S. on Tuesday. Arnold has been accusing Burnett, a producer of The Apprentice and its celebrity spin-off, of protecting U.S. President Donald Trump, who used to host the reality shows, by refusing to release outtakes from them in which Trump allegedly uses racial slurs and makes other disturbing comments.



According to Deadline, the 58-year-old told people at the party he had some Apprentice tapes of Trump but they have been "handed over" to journalist Ronan Farrow.



The Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Monday night.

