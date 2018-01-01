Mia Farrow's children hit back at Soon-Yi Previn's abuse claims

Mia Farrow's children Dylan and Ronan Farrow have hit back at Woody Allen's wife Soon-Yi Previn's claims that she was abused by the actress.

Previn, who caused a scandal worldwide when she embarked on a romantic relationship with Allen, who at the time was in a relationship with her adoptive mother Mia, alleged in a piece for New York Magazine that the Rosemary's Baby star both verbally and physically abused her.

As well as spanking her with a hairbrush and slapping her round the face, 47-year-old Previn claimed that Mia held her upside down for lengthy periods of time and once threw a porcelain rabbit at her.

Previn made the allegations as she responded to Mia, 73, and her daughter Dylan's claims that Allen sexually abused Dylan when she was a child.

Now, Dylan and her brother Ronan, a journalist who exposed the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein in 2017, have hit back against Previn's claims on Twitter.

In her lengthy statement, Dylan reiterated her allegations that Allen, 82, abused her when she was seven, and also slammed New York Magazine for employing Daphne Merkin, a long-time family friend of the four-time Oscar winner, to write the piece.

"The author has written about her friendship and infatuation with Woody Allen," 33-year-old Dylan tweeted. "The idea of letting a friend of an alleged predator write a one-sided piece attacking the credibility of his victim is disgusting."

Dylan also accused the publication of printing "multiple obvious falsehoods" while "failing to mention that a prosecutor found probable cause of abuse by Woody Allen and that he was in therapy for his unhealthy fixation on my body".

"Thanks to my mother, I grew up in a wonderful home, filled with love, that she created," she concluded, before sharing a further statement from some of Mia’s other children, Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Ronan, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow.

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, 30-year-old Ronan described Mia as a "devoted mum", adding: "As a brother and a son, I’m angry that New York Magazine would participate in this kind of a hit job, written by a longtime admirer and friend of Woody Allen’s. As a journalist, I’m shocked by the lack of care for the facts, the refusal to include eyewitness testimony that would contradict falsehoods in this piece and the failures to print my sister’s responses."

Mia has yet to respond to Previn's claims herself.