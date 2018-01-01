Tom Arnold files police report over Mark Burnett fight

Actor Tom Arnold has filed battery charges against Mark Burnett following their alleged altercation at a pre-Emmys party on Sunday night (16Sep18).

The True Lies star has accused the chairman of MGM Television of attacking and choking him at the Evening Before Emmys party in Los Angeles.

"Mark Burnett just went apes**t and choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt and missing gold chain. I'm waiting for LAPD," Arnold tweeted after the alleged fight.

The 59 year old has now filed a police report and, in an interview with TMZ, Arnold claims Burnett "attacked" him "like a psycho".

"I only got one working vocal chord, I'm going to the doctor right now," he adds.

Tom and Mark have been feuding over Arnold's new Viceland show The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, which premieres in the U.S. on Tuesday (18Sep18). The actor has been accusing Burnett, a producer of The Apprentice and its celebrity spin-off, of protecting U.S. President Donald Trump, the former host the reality shows, by refusing to release outtakes from them.

Tom alleges Trump uses racial slurs and makes other disturbing comments on the tapes.

Meanwhile, Burnett's wife, actress Roma Downey, has refuted Tom's accusations about the red carpet scuffle, posting a picture of a bruise on the back of her hand.

"Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop," she wrote.

Arnold reposted her tweet and responded: "Bulls**t. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I'm filing police report and suing you for defamation."