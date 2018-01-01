Selena Gomez: 'I'd like to sing in a Bollywood movie'

Selena Gomez dreams of singing in a Bollywood movie.

The Come & Get It star tells the Indo-Asian News Service she can't understand why she has never been approached to appear in an Indian movie, admitting she has always liked Bollywood movies when she has seen them.

"I've never been asked that!" she said. "Why not, I think that would be beautiful."

Selena also tells IANS she'd like to dial down her music career a little and focus on acting again, after hit roles in movies like Spring Breakers and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, insisting she doesn't want a role that combines her talents.

"My heart has always been in acting, but music has been extremely dominating in my life and I am grateful for both...," she adds. "I love both, but I would like to be more in acting."

After returning to the Hotel Transylvania franchise earlier this summer, Selena has a handful of acting projects lined up, including The Dead Don't Die and The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, both of which are set to hit cinemas next year (19).

But there's another role that may never see the light of day - Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York.

The film has wrapped but doesn't currently have a release date, and Selena's co-star Elle Fanning recently revealed she is still in the dark about the movie, amid reports the Amazon project has been shelved indefinitely.

Reports suggest movie bosses have opted not to release the project following ongoing claims the director has denied suggesting he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child.

Fanning told The Hollywood Reporter she hasn't heard anything official from Woody or the film's producers.

"There's a lot of news about this but they haven't told me anything," she tells the publication. "You just have to try to come to terms with it. I feel like the experience that I had matters the most at the end of the day, and you do some great work and literally no one is going to see it... but that's the way it is."

Gomez responded to the scandal surrounding the filmmaker by giving her salary from the movie to the Time's Up Legal Fund.