Dwayne Johnson to produce Pain & Gain stuntman's epic river jump movie

Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia have signed on to produce a new documentary about a stuntman's attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon in Idaho - just like his childhood idol Evel Knievel.

The producing partners' company Seven Bucks will oversee Stuntman, which will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival on Sunday (23Sep18).

Kurt Mattila's film chronicle's veteran Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun as he attempts to replicate the Snake River Canyon rocket jump his hero unsuccessfully attempted in 1974.

Braun poured his life savings into his dream of jumping the Snake River Canyon, enlisting the son of the NASA rocket scientist who built Evel's original steam-powered rocket, to help him make the perilous motorbike leap.

"I've been lucky to work with some amazing stunt performers over the course of my career, the entire stunt community is the backbone of our business," says Johnson. "Having the opportunity to showcase Eddie's career and this often overlooked line of work is an honour for us."

Meanwhile, Garcia tells Deadline Braun's story is "a powerful experience that exposes the level of passion and fearlessness required by these invaluable stunt actors".

Knievel narrowly avoided death when he failed to clear the canyon, west of Shoshone Falls in September, 1974. He survived the jump with only minor physical injuries.

Several daredevils have expressed interest in recreating the jump, including Knievel's sons Robbie and Kelly, but Braun managed the feat in September, 2016.

Eddie has been working on Hollywood stunts since the early 1980s. He teamed up with Johnson for the 2013 movie Pain & Gain.