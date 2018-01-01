The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wins big at 70th Emmy Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was awarded top honours at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (17Sep18) night.
The acclaimed Amazon show was named Best Comedy Series, while star Rachel Brosnahan picked up the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series prize, Alex Borstein took home the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series gong, and Amy Sherman-Palladino picked up both the Writing and Directing for a Comedy Series awards.
Held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the prizegiving was filled with surprises and even a few jaw-dropping moments, highlighted by director Glenn Weiss' proposal.
He used his acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for his work at the 2018 Academy Awards to ask his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, to be his wife.
The audience stood and applauded as she made her way to the stage to accept his offer - and his late mother's ring.
Darren Criss was awarded Best Actor in a Limited Series: Drama for his portrayal of serial killer Andrew Cunanan in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Regina King took home her third Emmy for Seven Seconds in the actress section of the category.
Best Actress in a Drama Series went to Claire Foy for her work as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown while Matthew Rhys was given Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Americans.
As he accepted the honour, Rhys thanked his co-star and real-life girlfriend, Keri Russell, noting he would not be following in Weiss' footsteps.
"And finally, to the woman who truly got me this award, who just stands in front of me everyday and just puts up with me. She said, ‘If you propose to me, I’ll punch you clean in the mouth,’” Rhys said as the cameras panned to Russell in the crowd.
The night concluded with Game of Thrones being awarded Best Drama Series.
The full list of winners for the 2018 Emmy Awards is:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pilot
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pilot
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie: Merritt Wever, Godless
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie: Jeff Daniels, Godless
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Black Mirror, USS Callister
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Seven Seconds
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special: John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special: The Oscars
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series: The Americans, Start
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series: The Crown, Paterfamilias
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS:
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Katt Williams, Atlanta
Outstanding TV Movie: USS Callister: Black Mirror
Outstanding Animated Program: Rick and Morty
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: Robot Chicken
Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Outstanding Children’s Program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Crown
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Game of Thrones
Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: GLOW
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie: Genius: Picasso
Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic): The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie: Genius: Picasso
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: James Corden’s Next James Corden
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: James Corden’s Next James Corden
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: Break A Hip • Vimeo • Shut Up, Charlie Productions
Christina Pickles as Biz
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing and Outstanding Cinematography For A Comedy Series: Will & Grace
Outstanding Special Visual Effects: Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role: The Alienist
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Godless
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More): Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More): The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less): GLOW
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Stranger Things
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Atlanta
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie: USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series: The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program: Westworld
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Children’s Program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic): Westworld
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series: Westworld
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): Atlanta
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour): The Crown
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Barry
Outstanding Period Costumes: The Crown
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special: Game Of Thrones