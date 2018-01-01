The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wins big at 70th Emmy Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was awarded top honours at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (17Sep18) night.

The acclaimed Amazon show was named Best Comedy Series, while star Rachel Brosnahan picked up the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series prize, Alex Borstein took home the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series gong, and Amy Sherman-Palladino picked up both the Writing and Directing for a Comedy Series awards.

Held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the prizegiving was filled with surprises and even a few jaw-dropping moments, highlighted by director Glenn Weiss' proposal.

He used his acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for his work at the 2018 Academy Awards to ask his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, to be his wife.

The audience stood and applauded as she made her way to the stage to accept his offer - and his late mother's ring.

Darren Criss was awarded Best Actor in a Limited Series: Drama for his portrayal of serial killer Andrew Cunanan in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Regina King took home her third Emmy for Seven Seconds in the actress section of the category.

Best Actress in a Drama Series went to Claire Foy for her work as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown while Matthew Rhys was given Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Americans.

As he accepted the honour, Rhys thanked his co-star and real-life girlfriend, Keri Russell, noting he would not be following in Weiss' footsteps.

"And finally, to the woman who truly got me this award, who just stands in front of me everyday and just puts up with me. She said, ‘If you propose to me, I’ll punch you clean in the mouth,’” Rhys said as the cameras panned to Russell in the crowd.

The night concluded with Game of Thrones being awarded Best Drama Series.

The full list of winners for the 2018 Emmy Awards is:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pilot

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pilot

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie: Merritt Wever, Godless

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie: Jeff Daniels, Godless

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Black Mirror, USS Callister

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Seven Seconds

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special: John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special: The Oscars

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series: The Americans, Start

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series: The Crown, Paterfamilias

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS:

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Katt Williams, Atlanta

Outstanding TV Movie: USS Callister: Black Mirror

Outstanding Animated Program: Rick and Morty

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: Robot Chicken

Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Outstanding Children’s Program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Game of Thrones

Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: GLOW

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie: Genius: Picasso

Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic): The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie: Genius: Picasso

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: James Corden’s Next James Corden

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: James Corden’s Next James Corden

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: Break A Hip • Vimeo • Shut Up, Charlie Productions

Christina Pickles as Biz

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing and Outstanding Cinematography For A Comedy Series: Will & Grace

Outstanding Special Visual Effects: Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role: The Alienist

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Godless

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More): Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More): The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less): GLOW

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Stranger Things

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Atlanta

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie: USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series: The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program: Westworld

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Children’s Program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic): Westworld

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series: Westworld

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): Atlanta

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour): The Crown

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Barry

Outstanding Period Costumes: The Crown

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special: Game Of Thrones