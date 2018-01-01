NEWS Benedict Cumberbatch to become a father of three Newsdesk Share with :







Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter are reportedly expecting their third child.



The British actor and his theatre director spouse made a stylish appearance at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night (17Sep18), as E! News broke news of their impending arrival.



While Sophie's flowing yellow dress kept her figure mostly hidden, a small bump was just visible beneath the fabric.



Benedict and Sophie have yet to officially confirm the news, which comes 18 months after they welcomed son Hal Auden Cumberbatch into the world. The couple are also parents to another son Christopher, who was born in June, 2015.



During an interview in October, 2015, Benedict told British TV host Graham Norton that having Christopher had inspired him to want to have more children.



"I've become a father and a husband, and in the right order - just! I might go for a Cumber-batch of boys!..." he joked. "I'm always in a rush to get back (home). It's everything.



"I have a new life form that needs his father's help in the world and his mother needs a little help once in a while. It's what being a parent is about so it's not an excuse to get away from what I am doing, it's what I ought to be doing and after three-and-a-half hours of Hamlet I think that's okay."



Doctor Strange star Benedict also revealed he's made a conscious decision to take on more child-friendly roles after becoming a father.

