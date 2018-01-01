Donald Glover's Atlanta character Teddy Perkins attends the Emmys

Donald Glover's creepy character Teddy Perkins, from his show Atlanta, turned up at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night (17Sep18).

The actor, who plays Earn in the FX show, attended the event dressed in a grey pinstripe suit and bow tie, as the show was nominated for six awards this year. However, later during the broadcast, Perkins appeared on-screen sat in Glover's seat - next to Insecure stars Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae. Glover was seen a short time later sitting in the crowd without the make-up.

The 34-year-old writer and star of Atlanta wore pale make-up and a wig to play Perkins, a mysterious character in the show’s second season, which sees Lakeith Stanfield show up to his mansion to collect a piano. Perkins, who said he used to be a child star and appeared to have bleached his formerly dark skin, seems to have been inspired by Michael Jackson.

His appearance during the broadcast drew plenty of comments online from Atlanta fans, who flooded social media with comments, as they tried to work out if it was really Glover in disguise.

"Why is nobody talking about the fact that Donald Glover (or someone) showed up to the #Emmys as Teddy Perkins from Atlanta?!" tweeted one fan. While another tweeted: "Teddy Perkins with the best seat in the house at the #Emmys".

Barry actor Bill Hader, who won the best actor in a comedy series category opposite Glover, was congratulated by Perkins before heading on stage to accept his award, and backstage, according to People said, “I don’t know who that was I hugged but it was the guy from Atlanta, he showed up."

However, Glover and the Perkins impersonator were spotted by multiple people in different seats around the same time, reported the news outlet, suggesting it wasn't Glover but someone else.

While fans were excited by Perkins' appearance, they decried the fact that Atlanta was snubbed in all six categories it was nominated in.

"This season of Atlanta not winning a single Emmy tonight is horrendous. Teddy Perkins was one of the best television episodes of all time and this season is one of the best seasons on TV of all time," tweeted one disappointed fan.