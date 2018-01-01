Thandie Newton swears during Emmys acceptance speech

Thandie Newton surprised the audience at the 2018 Emmy Awards by dropping the F-bomb during her acceptance speech on Monday night (17Sep18).

The British actress took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Maeve Millay in Westworld.

The 45-year-old seemed shocked by her win and was so overcome by emotion that she accidentally let the swear word slip as she made her thanks.

"I didn't even believe in God, but I'm going to thank her tonight," she said. "I am so blessed, I am so blessed without this I am even so f**king blessed."

Realising her mistake, Thandie threw her hand over her mouth as the audience erupted into loud cheers, before continuing her speech by thanking the Westworld team and giving a shout out to her daughter Ripley.

"I can't believe I'm here. The cast and crew of Westworld, I love you all so much," she said. "My family - my daughter Ripley turns 18 today, and I get to guide you and love you and protect you, which is my North Star. I love you so much, baby; thank you for this."

Thandie, who also shares daughter Nico, 13, and son Booker, four, with husband Ol Parker, may have been the only one to drop the F-bomb on stage, but The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein and Godless actress Merritt Wever both mouthed the word when their wins were announced.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight backstage, Thandie admitted she was genuinely surprised by her win.

"You'd think that I'd be a little bit prepared, but no, complete and utter shock," she explained. "I've been playing Maeve for two seasons now, and I kind of thought that season one, but after that, you know, the time was gone for awards. But here I am!"

She was also asked about Aaron Paul joining Westworld and said the news was "intriguing" to her too, as she had "no idea" who he will play.