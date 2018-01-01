Pete Davidson pays tattoo tribute to pet pig

Comedian Pete Davidson has a perky new tattoo of the pet pig he and fiance Ariana Grande share.

The Saturday Night Live star paid tribute to the porker with an ink portrait alongside the name Piggy Smallz, inspired by the late rapper Biggie Smalls.

New York based artist Mira Mariah, who created the artwork, posted an image of the tattoo on Instagram with the caption: "Thanks Pete".

The singer and the 25 year old adopted the pig earlier this week (ends21Sep18), and Grande took to the photo sharing site's Story section to share videos of their new pet.

The news comes at a difficult time for Grande, who is reeling from the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller, who suffered an alleged drug overdose earlier this month.

Following touching social media tributes to the late rapper, who she dated for two years, the singer and Davidson backed out of attending the Emmy Awards on Monday (17Sep18).

A representative for the Side to Side hitmaker released a statement revealing she sat the ceremony out in order to "heal and mend".

"Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight," the statement released to People magazine on Monday read. "Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York."

"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," the statement continued. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Just over a year ago, Grande was forced to halt her Dangerous Woman world tour after a bomb blast outside her concert in Manchester, England cost 22 fans their lives.