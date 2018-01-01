Matthew Rhys would never propose to Keri Russell in public

Matthew Rhys will never emulate director Glenn Weiss' Emmy Awards proposal when it comes time to asking for Keri Russell's hand in marriage.

The actor was among those who cheered Weiss on as he used his Emmys acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special to ask his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, to marry him on Monday night (17Sep18), but when he took the stage minutes later to collect his Best Actor in a Drama Series honour for The Americans, he made it clear that his partner would kill him if he ever did something similar.

Thanking girlfriend Keri, he told the audience that she had said, "If you propose to me, I’ll punch you clean in the mouth".

Interviewed about his big win by Access Hollywood, the Welshman was asked if Weiss had given him any ideas about a grand public proposal.

"No. Never," Rhys said. "Not for all the tea in China. No. No way."

The actor and Keri began dating in 2014, while working together on the acclaimed spy series, which ended its run following the conclusion of season six in May (18). They welcomed their son Sam in 2016.

Early into his speech, Rhys thanked the show's casting directors for giving him the role of a lifetime and noted, "By default, you also gave me a son as well."

While attending the Governor's Ball following the prizegiving, Russell told Us Weekly she found her boyfriend's speech "hilarious" and was "so proud" of the 43 year old.