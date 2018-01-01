Jeff Goldblum had to convince Steven Spielberg not to cut his character from Jurassic Park

Jeff Goldblum pleaded with Steven Spielberg not to cut his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park.

The comedic character from the 1990 blockbuster, who also appears in Michael Crichton's novel, fell out of favour with the filmmaker, who didn't feel he was a necessary part of the big screen adaptation.

While on the red carpet during Fox and FX's Emmy Awards after-party on Monday (17Sept18) the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he pleaded with Spielberg to reconsider his decision.

"When I first met Mr. Spielberg... he said, 'You know, there’s a movie a-foot... the screenplay won’t include your character from the book... When you scheduled this meeting it was still in, now maybe out?"

Goldblum successfully convinced the Oscar-winner to revisit the script: "Spielberg, Spielberg, come to your senses!' I didn’t say that but words to that effect," Jeff smiled.

Not only did Goldblum end up in the classic, he also appeared in the sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997, and his character became so iconic Dr. Malcolm was immortalised with his own massive inflatable statue erected in a park near London's Tower Bridge to mark the 25th anniversary of the first film in July.

Goldblum also reprised the character in this summer's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The 65-year-old also formed an important friendship on the set of the first Jurassic Park movie with co-star Laura Dern, who he was cheering for at the Emmys.

"I saw her, yeah, I love her and am very proud," he told ET. "She’s fantastic, you know."

The Fall star Dern was out of luck - she lost the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie honour to Seven Seconds' Regina King.