Antonio Banderas: 'I'll never stop loving ex Melanie Griffith'

Antonio Banderas will never stop loving his ex-wife, Melanie Griffith.

The Spanish actor divorced the Working Girl star, his partner for 20 years, in 2015, but he still enjoys hanging out with her.

Speaking about his ex at an Emmy Awards after party on Monday night (17Sep18), Antonio told Entertainment Tonight he has been in touch with Melanie throughout her recent skin cancer scare - and plans to spend time with her this week.

"Melanie is my dear friend and she just texted me; she was really sorry that I didn't win (an Emmy)," he said. "So we're going to see each other this week because she's still my family."

Banderas reached out to his former wife after she revealed she had skin cancer removed from her nose earlier this year (18), telling InStyle magazine, "It’s a scary thing when you’re an actress and you depend on your face for work, but I realise I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork."

Asked about his ex-wife's health scare, Banderas told ET, "I will love that woman until the day I die."

The former couple parted ways as good friends for the sake of its 21-year-old daughter, Stella.

Banderas has found love again with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, who joined him at the Emmys on Monday, but he has no plans to wed again, and his ex insists she's completely done with marriage after four failed unions to three different men.

"I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore," she told InStyle, "but especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married?

"I would love to fall in love (again) and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship."