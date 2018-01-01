NEWS Kristen Bell regularly smokes marijuana around sober husband Dax Shepard Newsdesk Share with :







Kristen Bell regularly smokes marijuana around her husband Dax Shepard, who has been sober for the past 14 years.



The Good Place actress made the admission during an interview on podcast show WTF with Marc Maron, when she told the host her weed habit "doesn't bother" Dax.



"I smoke around my husband and it doesn't seem to bother him... Weed rules," Kristen laughed. Adding she smokes the substance about "once a week", Kristen explained: "If I am exhausted and we are about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?"



As well as being unconcerned about his wife's marijuana habit, Dax actually encouraged her drug use on another occasion - when he urged her to throw an overnight ecstasy party, where he would serve as the "sober guide".



"(He believes) you shouldn't leave Earth without having tried mushrooms or ecstasy," she said, before adding of her spouse: "He lost his privilege with them because he can't handle it. His brain doesn't have the chemistry to handle it."



But while Kristen enjoys experimenting with recreational drugs, she still has huge admiration for her husband's dedication to remaining sober. In an Instagram message to the actor earlier this month (Sep18), to celebrate his 14th year of being sober, Kristen wrote: "I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it.



"I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends or say sorry when it's needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when it's needed most."

