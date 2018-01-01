Jack Black slams Donald Trump as he unveils Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Jack Black blasted U.S. President Donald Trump as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday (18Sep18).

The funnyman was joined by his wife Tanya, sons Samuel, 12, and Thomas, 10, School of Rock director Richard Linklater and co-star Mike White as he received the 2,645th Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles.

Towards the end of his acceptance speech, the 49-year-old said, "I love you all so much. Except for Donald Trump's a piece of s**t! Peace out, love you!"

As he stood at the podium, the Tenacious D star gushed, in his usual comedic fashion, that he had reached the peak of his career.

"I've wanted one of these things for so long. Since I was a kid I thought, 'Oh man, if you get one of those stars on the sidewalk that means you've made it.' And I feel like I've finally grasped that sweet brass ring," he said.

Referring to Guns N' Roses song Sweet Child o' Mine, he jokingly sang, "In the immortal words of Axl Rose, 'Where do we go now?'"

He joked he was retiring, saying, "I got the thing! Why continue? I've made it," before insisting he would still do a sequel for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and voice another Kung Fu Panda animation.

"But seriously it's time to pass the torch to the (rappers) Uzi Verts and the Lil Peeps and... the Tommy and Sammy Blacks of the world... Unless something really cool comes around."

Boyhood director Linklater also gave a speech praising the comedian for being "the most charitable sweetheart of a guy," while White, who also wrote School of Rock, revealed the real Jack is very close to his public persona.

"What I think is the most impressive is that the legend that (people) love is incredibly close to the actual person that he is," he said.