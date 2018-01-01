Eddie Murphy to star in Grumpy Old Men remake

Eddie Murphy has reportedly signed on to star in a remake of 1993 comedy Grumpy Old Men.

The Beverly Hills Cop star has been attached to star in a comedy closely inspired by the 1993 movie, which starred Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau as two feuding neighbours whose lifelong hatred for each other deepens when a new female neighbour, played by Ann-Margret, moves in across the street.

According to Deadline, Ride Along moviemaker Tim Story will direct and produce the untitled project for New Line Cinema, alongside producer John Davis, who produced the original and its 1995 sequel, Grumpier Old Men.

Story will produce through his The Story Company banner, while Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, president of The Story Company, is also producing.

Murphy, who would play one of the neighbours, and Davis are currently producing Dolemite Is My Name, an upcoming American biographical-dramedy about comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who Murphy will portray on screen.

Story is currently in post-production on the 2019 instalment of action thriller movie Shaft, a sequel to the 2000 film of the same name. He has been working with Samuel L. Jackson, leading outlets to suggest the Snakes on a Plane actor could be a possible co-star for Murphy.

Story's previous directing credits include 2005's Fantastic Four and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the Think Like A Man films. He is preparing to team up with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart once again for Ride Along 3, before directing Hart in My Own Worst Enemy and Ice Cube in Humbug.

Murphy, 57, is set to reprise the character Axel Foley for a fourth Beverly Hills Cop film, and join Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Triplets, a sequel to Twins.