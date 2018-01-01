Suki Waterhouse accidentally shot someone while filming Assassination Nation

Suki Waterhouse actually shot someone while filming a scene for her new movie Assassination Nation.

The 26-year-old actress stars alongside Bill Skarsgard, Bella Thorne, Joel McHale and Hari Nef in Sam Levinson's film, about a team of teenagers who have to band together as they hunt for the person who targeted their town in a vicious data hack.

The movie features a vast array of action-packed scenes, but some of the action was a bit too realistic, Suki told New York Post's Page Six as she attended the New York premiere on Tuesday night (18Sep18).

Revealing she accidentally shot and "hurt somebody", Suki explained: "The bullet ricocheted. They hadn't seen that in 20 years. The bullet came back at the guy and hurt him."

Suki added the incident happened because she and her castmates weren't given "extensive firearms training".

"I'm not gonna lie, it was maybe an hour," she admitted.

The model-turned-screen star failed to elaborate on who the bullet hit, and representatives for the film didn't have any more information on the incident.

Elsewhere in the interview, Suki's co-star Hari revealed that filming the movie in New Orleans, Louisiana was a wild experience. In fact, going out drinking with her castmates resulted in them being blacklisted from several local establishments.

"We were staying in a residence with a courtyard. It was like Gen Z Melrose Place," she laughed. "We got banned from two New Orleans bars. It's really hard to do that."

Assassination Nation starts hitting cinemas from Friday (21Sep18).