NEWS Burt Reynolds memorialised at private funeral Newsdesk Share with :







Burt Reynolds has been laid to rest at a private funeral in Florida.



The Hollywood legend passed away earlier this month (Sep18) at the age of 82 and was cremated at the Gold Coast Crematory in Florida. On Wednesday (19Sep18), Burt's family and friends gathered to remember the late actor at Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida.



According to Us Weekly magazine, the funeral began with an opening prayer and then singer-songwriter Cooper Getschal, who was a student in Reynold's acting class at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre, performed Forward to the Moon.



Reynolds' friend Mo Mustaine and his Last Movie Star castmate Todd Vittum offered up eulogies, while pianist Copeland Davis and Broadway star Avery Sommers also performed. Burt's ex-girlfriend Sally Field was also reportedly in attendance to mourn the man she dated in the 1970s.



The service concluded with a prayer from Burt's Smokey and the Bandit II co-star Patrick Moody.



Reynolds' manager, Erik Kritzer, previously revealed the actor had suffered a fatal cardiac arrest, but his death certificate reportedly does not list an official cause.



The Smokey and the Bandit icon had a son named Quinton, who was adopted during his marriage to actress Loni Anderson, but his remains were released to his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, who is also the personal representative of the estate.



It has not been revealed if the family will be scattering Burt's ashes at a significant location, or if there are plans to stage a public memorial for the beloved movie star.

