Chrissy Teigen upsets her father with mispronounced last name

Chrissy Teigen makes her father cringe every time she mispronounces her family name.

The model and TV personality recently stunned fans on Twitter by revealing her maiden name is constantly pronounced incorrectly, but she quit pointing out the mistake in public years ago.

"Gave up a long time ago," she wrote on Sunday night (16Sep18). "last name is tie-gen not tee-gen".

"My whole life, I've been saying it wrong (sic), honestly," the beauty confessed as she addressed the surprising fact on breakfast show Good Morning America.

In fact, Chrissy has grown to prefer the way the mispronounced version sounds - even though her dad, Ron, who is of Norwegian descent, disapproves.

"I just always felt 'Tee-gen' flows better, and... I got tired of correcting people," she shrugged. "I think I haven't been correcting people for about 25 years now..."

"I still want 'Tee-gen'!" she laughed. "My dad cringes every time he hears me say it incorrectly, but it's 'Tie-gen', it really is 'Tie-gen'. It's a really popular name in Norway, so yeah, I'm doing a disservice by calling it 'Tee-gen', but I don't like correcting people, as crazy as it seems."

Chrissy now considers the slight change her stage moniker, just like the one her husband, singer John Legend, adopted.

"Please say 'Tee-gen,'" she added. "It's a stage name! John's not John Legend either, he's John Stephens (by birth)!"

Chrissy, 32, isn't the only celebrity to adopt a different pronunciation of her family name - in August (18), pop star Ariana Grande explained her Italian last name is actually "Grand-ee".