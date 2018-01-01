Harvey Weinstein denied bid to have Ashley Judd's lawsuit dismissed

Harvey Weinstein's request to have Ashley Judd's defamation lawsuit thrown out of court has been rejected.

The Double Jeopardy star launched the legal action in April (18), accusing the disgraced producer of blacklisting her and sabotaging her career after she refused his sexual advances.

In her suit, she referred to comments made by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson late last year (17), when he confessed to dropping Judd from casting consideration for his 2001 fantasy blockbuster based on remarks Weinstein had allegedly made about her lack of professionalism.

Weinstein vehemently denied trying to derail Judd's career, and last month (Aug18), he filed a motion asking for the actress' case to be dismissed, declaring the accusations are based on unfounded speculation.

His request was heard in a California court on Wednesday (19Sep18), when Judge Philip Gutierrez shot down Weinstein's bid and allowed Judd to continue with her defamation and interference case, ruling they "are sufficient to give rise to an inference of actual malice such that the common interest privilege cannot bar her claims at the motion to dismiss stage".

However, the judge also used the opportunity to toss her allegations of workplace sexual harassment against Weinstein, insisting an alleged 1990s incident, during which the producer is accused of trying to force himself upon Judd in a hotel room, did not fit the legal definition for the charge, as they were not involved in a business relationship at the time, reports Deadline.

Instead, Judge Gutierrez allowed Judd's attorney to amend the complaint for harassment.

"We are very pleased that today the District Court held that Ashley Judd can proceed with her lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and continue her effort to vindicate the wrongs he committed against her among so many other women," Judd's attorney, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., shared in a statement celebrating the news.

"We are also pleased that the court gave us an opportunity to amend our complaint and present additional facts related to one of Ms. Judd's claims."

The ruling was made a day after Boutrous Jr. revealed he had already reached out to Peter Jackson, who had other information about his reported exchange with Weinstein which could provide "powerful" testimony to back up Judd's court case.

The lawsuit is just part of Weinstein's mounting legal problems - he is also facing multiple criminal charges for sex assault in New York and Los Angeles following a series of exposes last year (17), in which he was accused of sexual misconduct from over 50 women, including Judd. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.