Beatles' Let It Be film set for 2020 revamp

The Beatles' Let It Be movie is to be remastered and re-released for its 50th anniversary in 2020, according to Paul McCartney.

Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's film, which documented the making of the Fab Four's final studio album Let It Be, was released in 1970.

It featured the iconic footage from the group's 1969 concert on the roof of their Apple Corps headquarters in London.

McCartney has now revealed there are plans to mark the film's 50th anniversary with a new DVD/Blu-Ray release, which will feature never-before-seen footage.

"I think there may be a new version of it," he told Canada’s Radio X. "That is kind of the latest gossip.

"We keep talking about it. We have meetings at Apple, you know, the original Beatles Apple. And it’s one of the things you never quite know what’s gonna happen with it... I keep saying, 'What’s gonna happen?’, because people ask about it. I tell you what I think - it’s gonna happen.

"I think there may be a new version of it... There’s a lot of footage, and the original movie came out, and it was really sort of about the break-up of The Beatles. And so, for me, it was a little sad, the movie. But I know people have been looking at the (unreleased) footage - there’s about 56 hours of footage.

"Someone was talking to me the other day and said, 'The overall feeling is very joyous and very uplifting. It’s like a bunch of guys making music and enjoying it'. So I think there is some talk about making a new movie, re-editing it from the same period, from the same footage. We can make a new film out of it. So who knows, that may be happening in a year or two."