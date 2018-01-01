Joe Alwyn proud of private relationship with Taylor Swift

British actor Joe Alwyn has no plans to discuss his romance with Taylor Swift publicly because they cherish the privacy they have enjoyed for almost two years.

The Blank Space hitmaker, 28, had managed to keep her budding relationship with Joe under wraps for months before they were first linked as a couple in May, 2017, and the stars have continued to shy away from the public eye whenever they are together in an effort to avoid drawing unwanted attention.

However, that hasn't stopped the pair from being quizzed about the romance by fans, and in a new interview with British Vogue, Joe finally addresses life as Taylor's boyfriend - but the only comment he offers indicates they won't be flaunting their love for one another in public anytime soon.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things (his personal life)," the 27 year old says. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people... but I really prefer to talk about work."

Although Joe and Taylor are keen to maintain their privacy, that hasn't stopped the singer from using her man as her muse, reportedly writing Call It What You Want, from her most recent album Reputation, about the Brit.

He has also been a regular at numerous stops on the pop superstar's ongoing Reputation Stadium Tour, which kicked off in May (18), before hitting the promotional trail to launch his new period drama The Favourite, in which he stars alongside Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Olivia Colman.

Despite their busy careers, the couple has continued to spend quality time together, enjoying a low-key vacation in Turks and Caicos in July (18), and making a rare public outing in London in late August (18).

Joe is the latest celebrity boyfriend for Taylor - her exes include Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, John Mayer, and Joe Jonas.