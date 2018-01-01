Chris Pratt is self-conscious running onscreen

Actor Chris Pratt fears he will fall flat on his face whenever he has to run fast onscreen.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star reveals he's become self-conscious about sprinting on camera for action sequences ever since breaking a femur growth plate, which affects the growing tissue near the ends of a child's bones, when he was young.

"My leg grew in a little funny. So when I run, I run a little crooked," he confesses to The Associated Press. "And if I run at top speed, there's a high likelihood I will fall down.

"My high school football highlight tape was all just images of me falling down midfield, like I just tripped over my shoe laces or something. So that's always a little bit of a concern for me."

Despite his running concerns, Chris still enjoys pounding the pavement for exercise, and incorporates that into biking and swimming whenever he's at his farm in the San Juan Islands, Washington to help him relax.

"For me, it really clears my mind," he says of his fitness routine. "Sound body, sound mind. I'm an actor so I don't have that kind of job I can just shut my mind off and do physical labour. I think that's what I was probably genetically made for, you know? I should be moving refrigerators or something. But now I'm doing a job that really isn't that physically demanding. So having something that I can just shut my mind off and do physically every day is good for me."

Keeping in shape also helps Pratt maintain his stamina on set for action-filled sequences, but he accepts he will never be as good at running on screen as Tom Cruise, who frequently tackles daring, high-energy stunts in his Mission: Impossible franchise.

"He ran across London, across bridges, over buildings (in his most recent installment, Mission: Impossible - Fallout)," Chris says. "Yeah, Tom is a great runner. He did all his own jumping, he was flying the helicopter... If there's a question of whether or not I'm the best at this, let me put that question to bed. He's the best."

Chris also really admires Cruise's Hollywood reputation as a hardworking nice guy, and it's an aspect he is trying to emulate in his own career.

"One of the career goals that I have based on Tom Cruise is his reputation as being a really nice, positive guy who works hard," he shares. "I've never actually met him, but... if you're going to leave a legacy, it'd be nice to have it be that people thought you were nice and easy to work with and you worked hard. I think that's pretty cool."