Chrissy Teigen surprised by daughter's 'nurturing' nature towards baby brother

Chrissy Teigen has been pleasantly surprised by how well her daughter Luna has adapted to life as a big sister, after fearing the worst following her son Miles' birth.

The model and Lip Sync Battle co-host welcomed her second child with singer husband John Legend in May (18), and at the time, the All of Me hitmaker revealed two-year-old Luna was starting to view Miles as her "competition".

However, Chrissy admits having a little brother has actually brought out a softer side to Luna's personality.

"She's so good (with Miles)," the new mum gushed on breakfast show Good Morning America.

"Honestly, I'm so proud and surprised, because I thought she would want to run the household, and she really does, but when it comes to him, she's very nurturing, very caring, very sweet. She turns into a little angel..."

Luna's behaviour has made the transition to a mother-of-two easier for Chrissy, who is cherishing every moment of her family time.

"Miles is just a tiny baby John, he just wants love and kisses and affection," she beamed. "He's just a little nugget."

Chrissy's comments emerge days after she claimed she managed to avoid postpartum depression after Miles' arrival by eating her placenta, which nourishes a baby in the womb and is typically discarded during labour, but has become somewhat of a health trend among new mums. She had previously suffered from the condition following Luna's birth in 2016.

It's all good news for the busy 32 year old as Chrissy is juggling new parenthood with her latest business ventures, after unveiling plans to launch a new kitchenware line with officials at American department store Target to coincide with the release of her latest cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, which hit retailers on Tuesday (18Sep18).