Liev Schreiber harassment charge dismissed

A judge has dismissed charges against Liev Schreiber for attacking a local photographer while the actor was filming Ray Donovan.

The 50-year-old actor was hit with a harassment charge after snapper Sherwood Martinelli alleged Schreiber damaged his camera to avoid being photographed on the set of the hit Showtime TV series in Nyack, a village in New York in June (18).

According to editors at The Journal News, Justice Robert Knoebel dismissed the charges on Wednesday (19Sep18), after finding in favour of the X-Men: Origins actor.

Schreiber had insisted during his August court appearance, he had "never touched" Martinelli, before adding, "I was p**sed, but that was it."

“Having to appear in court and answer charges that lack merit is no fun for anyone," a vindicated Schreiber said in a statement, obtained by the newspaper: "Having your children read about them online and ask you why is even worse.”

He shares two sons, 11-year-old Alexander, known as Sasha, and Samuel, nine, with his ex Naomi Watts,

"All too often, cases like mine are tried and lost in the court of public opinion long before a judge has even heard the motions," he continued. "That’s why I am particularly pleased and grateful for the swift and decisive dismissal handed down by the judge in mine.”

Martinelli, who alleged the actor charged at him "like a raging bull", striking him in the right shoulder and knocking his camera to the ground, told the news outlet on Wednesday he is "greatly disappointed" in the judge's decision.

He also accused him of bias and being more concerned with protecting the financial interests of the village and the show.

"It's my belief, because the judge's history and a certain elite in Nyack who decide what's in the best interest of the village... to basically throw the little guy under the train," Martinelli said.