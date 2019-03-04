Cary Fukunaga to direct Bond 25

Cary Fukunaga will replace Danny Boyle as the director of Bond 25.

The Slumdog Millionaire moviemaker left the 25th instalment of the spy franchise in August (18) due to creative differences, leaving many to speculate that the film would no longer make its November 2019 release.

On Thursday (20Sep18), producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and lead actor Daniel Craig announced that they had found a new director - True Detective's Cary Foji Fukunaga - and confirmed that the release had been pushed back by three months.

"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020," a tweet on the official 007 account reads.

Wilson and Broccoli said in a statement, "We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure."

This means Fukunaga has made history by becoming the first American to direct a film in the Bond franchise.

The news comes a day before Fukunaga's latest project, dark comedy TV series Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, hits Netflix. The 41-year-old, who won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for True Detective, has also directed films including 2009's Sin Nombre, 2011's Jane Eyre, and 2015's Beasts of No Nation. He was originally set to direct the 2017 horror remake It, but departed the project in 2015 due to creative differences.

In a Radio Times interview that was conducted before he quit Bond, Boyle admitted his love for Ian Fleming's books could be a problem.

"The books were everything to me when I was a kid," he said. "I think it'd be impossible for a Bond aficionado to write or direct a Bond film. You'd be hampered by how much you knew. They want you to bring a freshness to it."