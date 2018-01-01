Suki Waterhouse clarifies story about accidental shooting on film set

Suki Waterhouse has set the record straight over an accidental shooting on the set of her latest film.

The British actress is currently promoting Assassination Nation, a black comedy written and directed by Sam Levinson, with the project also starring Odessa Young, Bill Skarsgard, Hari Nef, Bella Thorne and Joel McHale.

At the movie's New York premiere on Tuesday night (18Sep18), Suki told a reporter from the New York Post's Page Six that she had accidentally shot and "hurt" somebody while shooting the flick - but she's since clarified what happened.

"I've just woken up and seen some articles about me 'shooting' someone on the set of Assassination Nation," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night. "Would like to clarify I did not shoot anybody! A bullet ricocheted off the target during practice and grazed my instructors hand, which is very rare but does happen (sic)."

In her initial conversation about the accident, Suki also revealed that she and her castmates had not been given "extensive firearms training" and stated that she had "maybe an hour" of preparation time before she began filming.

However, in her Twitter messages, she commented that the producers of Assassination Nation had abided by strict safety guidelines throughout the shoot.

"Safety was paramount throughout filming and I would hate for this story to undermine the work of the people who looked after us so well," the 26-year-old added.

The star did not elaborate on who exactly the bullet hit, while studio representatives have not yet shared any further information about the incident.

Assassination Nation, which tells the story of four girls who are targeted in a malicious data hack, was filmed in early 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The movie hits cinemas from Friday (21Sep18).