Kevin Hart terrified by exotic animals during TV appearance 

Kevin Hart struggled to keep his nerves in check during a TV appearance involving exotic animals on Wednesday night (19Sep18).

The comedian co-hosted the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with one segment seeing conservationist Robert Irwin, the 14-year-old son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, introducing a series of wild creatures to the audience.

To begin, Robert stated that he heard Kevin was a "wildlife warrior" and went on to bring out a baby ostrich.

"You heard wrong. I'm the complete opposite," Kevin responded. "Jimmy, I'm gonna show you how fast black people are in a second... And I bet my life if you bring out something crazy, (members of house band) The Roots will be right behind me."

Kevin then appeared very anxious when Robert proceeded to bring out two snakes named LeBron and Elvis. In spite of Jimmy humorously pressuring him to hold one of the snakes, the Night School star then jumped off the stage.

"Let me tell you something, it's not going to happen. Let Jimmy do it first," he said, while trying to edge away from the cameras. "Let me tell you what I've gotten really good at in my life: saying no."

Though Kevin edged towards the snake, he quickly backed out and commented that he was too sweaty.

Robert also handed over a tarantula to Jimmy, but the 39-year-old refused to touch the furry spider too.

"I'm gonna be honest with you, you better stay you're a*s over there," Kevin urged Jimmy. "I'm nervous for you, man!"

And even though he was utterly terrified, Kevin did allow Robert and some animal experts to set him up with a large leather glove and received a huge round of applause from the audience when a falcon landed on it.

During the show, Kevin and Jimmy also roasted each other as part of the monologue, video chatted with Dwayne Johnson and played a game of Slapjack.