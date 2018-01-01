NEWS Dax Shepard dismisses criticism of Kristen Bell's weed use Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Dax Shepard has urged critics to "get real" after they attacked his wife Kristen Bell for openly using marijuana around her sober husband.



The Frozen star revealed she has a penchant for using her vape pen about "once a week" during a recent interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, insisting Dax has no problem with her drug use, even though he has been clean for 14 years.



"I smoke around my husband and it doesn't seem to bother him...," Kristen said, before laughing, "Weed rules!"



Her comments quickly made waves as her remarks about using marijuana to treat her anxiety were taken out of context, and many people began weighing in on the issue online.



It also became a topic of discussion on daytime show The Talk, with a representative asking for fan feedback via the programme's Twitter page.



"Kristen Bell vapes weed around Dax Shepard, even though he's sober," read the post. "If you were sober, would you expect your spouse to be? #EverybodyTalks".



Dax noticed the tweet and decided to directly address the controversy by reposting the question on his own profile.



"That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert," he responded, before urging detractors to, "Get real!"



The Without a Paddle actor has long been open about his wild past, and frequently admits he had a ball during his days of excess drinking and drug use, even though he knows it was not healthy.



Kristen, who shares two young girls with Dax, even told podcast host Maron her husband is always trying to encourage the clean-cut actress to take ecstasy just to experience the same high he used to enjoy.



"(He believes) you shouldn't leave Earth without having tried mushrooms or ecstasy," she said, before adding of her spouse: "He lost his privilege with them because he can't handle it. His brain doesn't have the chemistry to handle it."



Dax celebrated 14 years sober earlier this month (Sep18).

