Alicia Silverstone: 'I want to have another child'

Alicia Silverstone is keen to have another child seven months after splitting from her husband.

The Clueless star and Christopher Jarecki, her husband of 13 years, separated in February (18), and the actress filed for divorce in May, but she isn't about to let that interfere with her plans to become a mum again, especially now the former couple's seven-year-old son is more independent.

"I've always wanted another kid," she tells Working Mother magazine, "but I also wanted to space them out because I love being with Bear... When Bear was three-and-a-half, when I stopped breastfeeding, I started to feel like I was ready to have another baby, but it wasn't the right time in my life, so I waited."

"I have always dreamed of having a little girl, but of course I want another little Bear too," she continues. "So whatever happens, if it happens, is good by me. I'm not in a relationship, but there are other ways to make babies."

However, for now she is focused on raising Bear and helping him navigate through the family's new dynamic.

"He doesn't have any idea that I've ever been on a date," she says. "I have talked to him about how one day Mommy and Daddy might want to find another person to be with. That was hard. We had a really deep conversation about it, where I was preparing him in case I did find a boyfriend.

"I just wanted to check in on him to see how he was doing. I would say, 'Mommy and Daddy like to live separately'."