Rowan Atkinson: 'I was terrible in 1983 Bond film'

Funnyman Rowan Atkinson still wishes he could go back in time and shoot his scenes in James Bond movie Never Say Never Again - again.

The Mr. Bean star will forever regret his performance as British Embassy official Nigel Small-Fawcett in the 1983 film, insisting he's the worst thing about Sean Connery's final outing as 007.

"I think it was the first proper film that I had ever made and there I was in first class in a British Airways flight on my way to shoot a Bond movie in the Bahamas at the age of 27, or whatever I was," Atkinson tells The One Show.

"Sean Connery was very sweet and the film was fine. Actually, it wasn’t very fine in my opinion, because of my performance in it.

"It’s one of those things that you do when you're very young and you think, 'This is the way to do it', and when I look at it now I think, 'Hmmm, no. I wish I had done something a little different'."

Rowan has had a chance to parody Bond in his role as hapless spy Johnny English, and he has reprised the role for upcoming movie Johnny English Strikes Again, which is released in the U.K. next month (Oct18).

The funnyman admits he's really attached to his latest movie - because it features his beloved Aston Martin.

"It is the actual car in Johnny English Strikes Again, because we have a digital software billionaire as the enemy, as the villain, in our movie, and so Johnny English’s plan is to tackle him in a purely analogue way," he shares. "It’s an analogue versus digital story, so we reject mobile phones and things like that and an analogue car was a very important part of that."

Atkinson tells the TV show he picked up the red sports car months before starting work on the film.

"I had the movie in mind when I bought the car," he explains.