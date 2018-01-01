NEWS Lily Allen upsets dad with heart attack story in new book Newsdesk Share with :







Lily Allen has upset her actor dad by claiming he suffered a cocaine-induced heart attack when she was 13 in her new autobiography.



Keith Allen reportedly sent his popstar daughter a series of furious text messages over the weekend after reading a preview of her new book, My Thoughts Exactly, which was released on Thursday (20Sep18).



He was more than a little riled up by her story, insisting it was just "acute food poisoning".



During a taped appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs in the U.K. on Friday night (21Sep18), she said, "I got quite a cross text from him this weekend. He texted me, 'Err cocaine induced heart attack at Glastonbury? Wow'. And I said, 'Sorry, that’s what I thought...'



"I said, 'I’m really sorry if I got that wrong but that's how I remembered it and you never explained it to me in any other way, so that’s what I wrote'. He said, 'Well, that’s not true... (It was) acute food poisoning'."



Lily also explained she had blown her fortune on living the high life: "I think I got a bit comfy with it all," she told Ross. "I felt like, 'This is my life and I’m the type of person who can walk into a jewellery shop and spend ten grand on a ring'. I really can’t anymore by the way."



British actor Keith previously told Britain's The Telegraph newspaper in August that he wasn't going to read an advance copy of her autobiography but he was prepared to be painted in a bad light.



"I have no idea where Lil will go with it. No idea," he said. "I'm not made of steel. But I have read stuff that Lil's said about me (previously) and I've thought: 'Really? Hang on a minute. That's not my memory, not quite.'"

