Mischa Barton hit with second lawsuit over moving truck crash

Mischa Barton has been hit with more legal action from her 2017 moving truck crash.

The O.C. actress was first sued for $27,000 (£21,000) by the homeowners' association at The Park Wellington condos in West Hollywood for allegedly ramming her rented U-Haul track into plaster covered support beams in a carport, causing structural damages that required repairs, while she was moving in in February, 2017 with her then-boyfriend Adam Spaw.

She is now being sued by U-Haul bosses, who claimed they abandoned the rented truck where it was jammed in the carport as well as the contents inside, according to The Blast.

U-Haul executives took possession of the belongings inside the truck and put them in storage, as per their rental agreement. The 32-year-old allegedly came to collect her possessions, but staff refused to give them back until she pays them their outstanding bill. They allegedly still owe them a total of $5,828 (£4,433) for the truck rental, as well as the storage.

In the documents, U-Haul bosses are asking for the right to sell off the items at auction if Barton or Spaw don't pay up.

TMZ.com reported in October (17) that they tried to pay for the damages through Spaw's insurance, but the claim was denied. They also obtained a police report listing the actress as the driver of the vehicle, making her responsible for covering the cost of the accident.

She went on to submit papers in March in which she denied the incident was her responsibility.

Barton's relationship with Spaw hit headlines last year when she obtained a restraining order against him over an alleged sex tape. She accused him of attempting to sell the intimate footage, but he always maintained he doesn't have it.