Tiffany Haddish has no desire to hit the dating scene

Tiffany Haddish has no desire to date and prefers to stay home with her favourite blanket.

The comedy star, who is currently promoting her new movie Night School, was previously married to William Stewart but is now single.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (20Sep18), Tiffany admitted that her busy schedule limits her romantic life, though she is very happy to be on her own right now.

"I haven't been dating. I mean, my personal relationships haven't been that good - but I have been keeping up with my weighted blanket and my toys that I get off of Groupon. And batteries! Batteries are a girl's best friend," she shared. "I like how the band look at me trying to figure out, 'What is she talking about?'"

Host Stephen then proceeded to question Tiffany over exactly what she meant by a weighted blanket.

To which the Girls Trip actress explained, "A weighted blanket is a blanket filled with - I think it's sand? I'm not sure what the material is. But it's like 25 pounds, right? And then you throw that over your legs, and then you spray a little cologne over it, and you throw it over your arms and it feels like a man is holding you. And you snuggle up in it. Then you open up your nightstand drawer, put your batteries in... and go to sleep."

"Because you got your reading light! I do the same thing," Stephen jokingly replied.

In addition to Night School, which also stars Kevin Hart, Tiffany has three other films due to be released this year.

And the 38-year-old has set her sights on making a lot more movies in the next decade.

"My goal is to do 50 movies by the time I'm 50. They're not all gonna be great movies," she smiled. "But they're all gonna be movies!"