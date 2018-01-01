Pete Davidson returns to Instagram

Comedian Pete Davidson has returned to social media with a video mocking the paparazzi waiting outside his New York home.

The Saturday Night Live cast member wiped his Instagram account clean back in July (18) and embarked on a social media hiatus after tiring of all the negative comments surrounding his whirlwind romance and engagement to pop superstar Ariana Grande.

He ended the Instagram break on Thursday (20Sep18) by sharing video footage of the photographers who swarmed him as he arrived at the apartment building where he shares a pad with his new fiancee.

"How you guys doing? You guys look great," Pete can be heard sarcastically remarking, before jokingly shouting, "Welcome home!"

In the accompanying caption, the funnyman indicated he was only back on Instagram to promote the upcoming season 44 launch of his comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, as he made it clear he is still not a fan of the rude behaviour many people display online.

"@nbcsnl back next week," he wrote beside the clip. "f**k the internet tho (sic)..."

The 24 year old, who has a history of mental health issues, logged off social media over the summer to avoid reading depressing comments about himself and his relationship with Grande.

His decision to abruptly delete all of his Instagram posts initially had fans concerned that all was not well in his private life, but Pete insisted nothing could be further from the truth as he released a statement on his Instagram Story timeline, declaring there was "nothing wrong".

"no there's nothing cryptic about anything (sic)," he wrote. "i just don't wanna be on instagram anymore. or on any social media platform. the internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good."

"why should I spend any time of negative energy when my real life is f**king lit (awesome). the fact that I even have to say this proves my point. i love you all and i'm sure i'll be back at some point."

The social media break occurred just weeks after old video footage emerged of Pete making an ill-advised gag about the Manchester, England bomb attack that cost 22 of his fiancee's fans their lives at a show last year (May17). He had made the joke during a stand-up routine at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles last October (17).

Pete has yet to address the controversy, but Ariana admitted the revelation had been "tough & conflicting" on her heart.

"He (Davidson) uses comedy to help people feel better ab (about) how f**ked up things in this world are," the No Tears Left to Cry star explained to a fan on Twitter in May (18). "We all deal with trauma differently. I of course didn't find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn't/is never malicious but it was unfortunate."