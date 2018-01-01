Tiffany Haddish almost wet herself meeting Oprah Winfrey

Tiffany Haddish narrowly avoided wetting herself on TV earlier this year (18) when Ellen DeGeneres surprised the actress by introducing her to her idol Oprah Winfrey.

The Girls Trip star was reduced to tears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in February after getting the opportunity to properly meet Oprah in person, after years of adopting the media mogul and actress as her imaginary mentor.

Tiffany reveals she was so shocked by the unexpected introduction, she almost lost control of her bladder.

"Meeting Oprah, I almost peed on myself!" the funnywoman confessed on breakfast show Today.

"I was like, I couldn't believe this was happening because I hear her in my head often, telling me I can do it and don't give up... When I'm trying to make a decision, I hear Oprah going like, 'Tiffany, you know that's not right!' and then there she was! I was like, 'Girl, you know you be in my dreams telling me I can do better (sic)!' So it was just really amazing."

The two women have remained in contact ever since, and Tiffany recently received a floral gift from Oprah, presumably to congratulate her on her 2018 Emmy Awards win for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, following her guest-hosting stint on Saturday Night Live.

"She sent me flowers not too long ago, and I was like (crying), 'My auntie sent me flowers!' and I was figuring out how to preserve 'em...!" Tiffany laughed.

The Ellen surprise occurred shortly after Haddish had recalled a brief encounter she and Oprah had had on a film set years ago.

"I did this movie called Their Eyes Were Watching God and I was an extra and it was a movie that Oprah was producing," Tiffany explained. "She had walked by and I was making all the other extras laugh... She said, 'You're a very funny young lady.'"

Oprah then asked the young unknown to stay in touch and keep her updated on what she had "going on" in her career, but Tiffany revealed Winfrey "never wrote back", despite sending her six letters - including one to her best friend, TV personality Gayle King.