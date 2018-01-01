Geena Davis' husband offers up wedding day pictures to prove he married the actress

Geena Davis' estranged husband has served up photos from the couple's wedding day in a bid to prove they were legally wed.

The Thelma & Louise star recently asked a judge to dismiss Reza Jarrahy's divorce petition, insisting the former couple's marriage license was never properly returned to the court clerk after a small, private ceremony in The Hamptons, New York 17 years ago - and therefore she and the medic did not officially tie the knot.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the actress insisted that her estranged husband never wanted to be legally married, presenting a letter signed by Jarrahy in 2009, in which he stated: "I am not currently married. Ms. Davis and I cohabitate and co-parent our three children but are not officially wed."

Davis also claimed she and Reza "knowingly and voluntarily chose to have a marriage-like ceremony, fully aware that it was not legally binding", adding the couple had every opportunity to get a marriage license but chose not to.

But now Jarrahy, who filed for divorce in May (18) citing irreconcilable differences, insists the 2001 marriage ceremony was legal - and he's hoping wedding day snaps will help him prove it.

In his new papers, he insists Geena was the one who came up with the idea not to get a bona-fide marriage license, claiming she wanted to keep the nuptials away from the media and any application would tip the press off.

"Did she lie to everyone when she told them we were married?" he asks. "I certainly intended to marry, and believed I was marrying Geena and our early history together and Geena’s own statements in interviews she gave to the press supports that this was her intention as well.

"Any suggestion that we had no intention of getting legally married is absolutely untrue...! Geena and I left the alter as husband and wife."

He also explains he was a young doctor at the time and it took him a decade to pay for the Harry Winston ring he bought for his bride, who was pregnant with their first child.

His new documents come with photos that chronicle the wedding day, which he reveals was officiated by both a priest and his father, so that the ceremony could be validated under Islamic laws.

He is asking a court to throw out her motion to dismiss the divorce.