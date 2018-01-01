Kaley Cuoco's mini horse almost ruined wedding ceremony

Actress Kaley Cuoco's horse nearly derailed her summer (18) wedding ceremony after initially refusing to walk down the aisle.

The Big Bang Theory star wed equestrian Karl Cook at Rancho Santa Fe in San Diego, California on 30 June, and the avid animal lover insisted on involving all of her pets in her big day.

Kaley reveals her menagerie of animals had all done as instructed during the couple's wedding rehearsal on the eve of the nuptials, but when it came to the actual event, her mini horse, Smooshy, suffered a bout of stage fright.

"Everything was fantastic. We had one hilarious hiccup...," the actress shared on daytime show The Talk.

"We have a lot of animals, so I wanted all of them to walk down the aisle. They all walked down the aisle, and Smooshy was the last one to walk down the aisle before me.

"We had rehearsed with her the day before... and she walked right up (to the altar)... and it was like, 'Oh my gosh, she owned it!' So then on the actual wedding day, we ended up putting a little sign around her neck that said, 'Here comes the bride,' and in her defence, she did not rehearse with this..."

The neck sign appeared to put Smooshy off the idea of walking down the aisle, and her initial stubbornness left Kaley panicking a little, as she was unaware of the commotion the animal had caused for her wedding planner.

"I'm like, 'What's going on?' because I can't really see, and it's become, like, this hush around the crowd because she (Smooshy) just stood there (at the top of the aisle)...," she recalled. "But everyone had their cameras up, (and) it ended up being one of the cutest moments (of the day). Eventually she scooted on, but she really took her time with that!"

The wedding marked Kaley's second trip to the altar - she previously wed tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013, but they split in September, 2015.