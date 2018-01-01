Cate Blanchett: ‘The #MeToo movement marks a permanent shift’

Cate Blanchett is certain the #MeToo movement marks a permanent shift for women.

The Australian actress is one of the most bankable names in Hollywood, having won Oscars for her performances in films such as The Aviator and Blue Jasmine.

In the face of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement’s sweeping the film industry as means of fighting sexual harassment, Cate has claimed to have noticed a significant change in the way in which women interact with each other in the business.

"I think the biggest and most profound change that I’ve felt is the way that women are talking to each other, that has really shifted. We didn’t want to be seen to be a problem, or tell other women we had issues; we were sort of self-isolating,” she told U.K. Harper’s Bazaar, adding that she once was on a movie set where the male director “really divided” the female cast. “We didn’t realise until afterwards... it’s the classic divide and conquer, isn’t it? I think that has shifted in a permanent way.”

However, Cate added that she wanted to avoid commenting in the public sphere on the sexual abuse allegations aimed at producer Harvey Weinstein, claims he has denied. The star argued that it isn’t “helpful” to talk about a case currently before the courts.

"Me weighing in on social media about whether I believe something or don’t believe something is in the first instance unhelpful to the goal that I am ultimately interested in, in a profound and a legal and a moral way: being called to account," the 49-year-old said. "There are some things that have to go through a democratic process. The precedent needs to be set."

Cate is currently gearing up to start promoting her films The House with a Clock in Its Walls and Where'd You Go, Bernadette. But she admitted that she doesn’t plan on being in front of the camera forever.

"I don’t know what I am going to do next as an actor. I never do really. But I feel like I’ve got probably a couple more years left in it, before I lose my sanity,” the mother-of-four sighed.