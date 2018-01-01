Kim Kardashian ‘worried about Kanye’s bid to become president’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly worried that husband Kanye West will disrupt their family life if he pushes ahead with his plans to become president.

Kanye, 41, has openly spoken about his ambition to become the leader of America, even stating earlier this month (Sep18) that it “100 per cent could happen”. He’s also struck up an unlikely friendship with current president, Donald Trump.

However, sources close to the power couple say 37-year-old Kim is starting to feel anxious about Kanye’s possible move into politics.

“Kanye has spoken about running for office but, until now, Kim’s always suspected the idea was more of a fantasy,” an insider revealed to Britain's Closer magazine. “However, Kanye’s been really driven by Trump’s success and feels convinced he could run for president in either 2020 or 2024. Kim’s now worried about the thought of Kanye throwing himself into an intense campaign trail and becoming obsessed with winning an election. She thinks it would consume him and she would prefer him to spend more time with their family.”

Reality TV star Kim shares children North, five, Saint, two and Chicago, eight months, with the Gold Digger rapper.

The insider adds Kim is particularly worried about how the kids would cope with the “constant scrutiny”.

“Obviously they are already in the spotlight with celebrity parents, but she feels their dad becoming president of the USA would bring a whole new level of fame and pressure,” the insider said.

Kim is also said to be worried about the impact a stressful campaign run could have on her husband, who was hospitalised after a nervous breakdown in 2016.